AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 5: Twitter hails Pujara as batsman braves short-ball barrage; sustains body blows

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his ribs, shoulder, finger and helmet (twice so far) throughout the Day 5 of the Brisbane Test, and he remained unfazed by all the body blows. The gritty Indian batsman put up a show which so summarizes the Indian team on the tour of Australia.

Pujara sustained the short-ball barrage from Australian bowlers -- Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in particular on the final day of the Test at The Gabba as India aimed to chase 328 to secure a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The short-ball barrage began during the final stages of the first session when the Australian bowlers applied the tactic to unsettle Pujara. While Pujara opted to sustain body blows, Gill decided to take on the short-pitched deliveries. However, the youngster lived dangerously throughout his aggressive approach to the Aussie tactics.

Watch as Pujara sustained body blows:

Pujara is getting checked by the doctor after this Cummins delivery got him in the back of the helmet

In the second session, the short-balls continued from the Australian pacers:

Ouch! Pujara rips his glove off after copping one flush on the glove!



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/xXLuC0jcEa — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Hazlewood bowled a bouncer to Pujara after the batsman had earlier stopped the bowler on the previous delivery due to a butterfly coming in front of his vision. The pacer bowled a vicious bouncer next, and sledged the batsman.

The ball after Pujara pulls away at the final second because of a butterfly, Hazlewood asks if his vision was still impaired. Caring stuff from the big quick

Twitter applauded Pujara as he continued to stay strong despite sustaining multiple blows:

Pujara hit on the body, fingers, helmet on Day 5, most of them are nasty ones - he is still batting out and fighting hard for India.

The entire Cricketing gear of Cheteshwar Pujara should be sponsored by Ambuja Cement.

Ah Pujara! How the HELL is he still standing???

Pujara must have had 8 fractures in his hand in this series itself, but the warrior battles on through pain, amidst the broken fingers, giving it all for the country.. Kanla thanni & #Respect for the legend.