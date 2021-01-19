Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 5: Twitter hails Pujara as batsman braves short-ball barrage; sustains body blows

Cheteshwar Pujara sustained a number of body-blows, and was hit on the helmet twice (so far!) on the final day of the Brisbane Test. 

New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2021 9:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU

Cheteshwar Pujara sustained a number of body-blows, and was hit on the helmet twice (so far!) on the final day of the Brisbane Test. 

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his ribs, shoulder, finger and helmet (twice so far) throughout the Day 5 of the Brisbane Test, and he remained unfazed by all the body blows. The gritty Indian batsman put up a show which so summarizes the Indian team on the tour of Australia.

Pujara sustained the short-ball barrage from Australian bowlers -- Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in particular on the final day of the Test at The Gabba as India aimed to chase 328 to secure a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The short-ball barrage began during the final stages of the first session when the Australian bowlers applied the tactic to unsettle Pujara. While Pujara opted to sustain body blows, Gill decided to take on the short-pitched deliveries. However, the youngster lived dangerously throughout his aggressive approach to the Aussie tactics.

Watch as Pujara sustained body blows:

In the second session, the short-balls continued from the Australian pacers:

 

Hazlewood bowled a bouncer to Pujara after the batsman had earlier stopped the bowler on the previous delivery due to a butterfly coming in front of his vision. The pacer bowled a vicious bouncer next, and sledged the batsman.

Twitter applauded Pujara as he continued to stay strong despite sustaining multiple blows:

