Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Watch IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test Online on SonyLIV

After an eventful Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and Australia, the action resumes on the second day of the match where Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin will aim to steer India to a strong total. The visitors looked in a strong position during the Day 1 when Virat Kohli (74) and Ajinkya Rahane (42) were batting at the crease, but a huge miscommunication between the wickets ended in the run out of the Indian captain, which proved to be a game-changing moment. This triggered a lower-middle order collapse for India as the side ended the day on 233/6 in 89 overs. For Ausralia, Starc took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up one each. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM.

When is the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2?

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 will take place on December 18. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the XIs for India vs Australia 1st Test?

India (XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

