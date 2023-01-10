Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs SL, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online?

Team India will be geared up for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka after they won the T20I series 2-1 as big guns like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma return to the squad. The Indian team will have plenty to think on the team selection with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in top form. So ahead of the crunch clash on Tuesday (January 10) here is all you need to know about the live streaming details.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held on the 10th of January, Tuesday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI start?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI online?

Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India's ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for India (both T20I and ODI):

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

