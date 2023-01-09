IND vs SL: Dasun Shanaka stresses on importance of playing well in India, says we need to be competitive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka set take on India in an ODI series

IND vs SL: After giving a close fight to the Indian team in the T20I series, Sri Lanka is gearing up for the ODI challenge against India. Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka was a cornerstone in Sri Lanka's performance in T20Is and the skipper now understands the degree of the upcoming ODI series in the World Cup year in India. The two sides are set to have a crack at each other in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 10.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Shanaka stated, "None of the teams in recent past except for South Africa have won in India. Even we gave a good fight in Mumbai. But they came stronger, we need to play competitive cricket." He led the team in a closely fought 1st T20I before beating the home side in the second one. Shanaka says that as the World Cup is approaching they need to do well in India.

Image Source : GETTYSri Lanka lost the T20I series by 1-2

"Before coming here, I really wanted to do well, and practised more, it's very important to play well in India. It's an important tournament for all Sri Lankans because the World Cup is going to be held here in India, so looking forward to this series. It's a very good preparation, the conditions would be similar. The boys are ready for that, they know the importance of this tournament," Shanaka added.

However, the road to victory is not as easy as it can be because India are World beaters at their home. Also, Sri Lanka are yet to beat India in an ODI series in India and it will take some effort from Shanaka's boys to overturn the record. They both face off on January 10 in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

India's ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.



