IND vs SA: Spectators to be refunded 50% of match fees after rain played spoilsport in fifth game

The final and decisive match of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The series which was leveled at 2-2 ended up with both the teams sharing the trophy.

The fans at Bengaluru went back disappointed as the umpires finally decided after a long wait that the match cannot be resumed. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has declared that a 50 percent refund will be initiated for the spectators who bought tickets for the match.

The details like time, place venue, and the process of initiation of refund are expected to be announced shortly and fans are advised to retain their original tickets.

Rain played spoilsport and the match was called off with just 3.3 overs being played. Rain disrupted the match several times. The first time was right before the match when the play resumed with overs cut down to 19. India were 28/2 when rain interrupted again and continued. Even a five-over game per side seemed impossible and the match got washed away.

India is set to play a two-match T20I series against Ireland starting on 26th June. Then they will play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs against England.