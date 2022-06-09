Ind vs SA first T20I: Rishabh Pant ready to lead India in front of packed Delhi crowd

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant is all set to lead India for the first time when they take field against South Africa in the first T20I of the series

As the clash of the heavyweights starts in the India vs South Africa T20 series, the Indian contingency is all geared up to take on the Proteas challenge. Ahead of this series, KL Rahul had been announced as the skipper of the men in blue, and Pant was appointed as his subordinate. Just a day before all the action starts, BCCI issued a statement that KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series owing to a groin injury.

Without any further delay, the team management named Delhi Capital's skipper Rishabh Pant as the captain for the series. Rishabh Pant has been one of the core members of the Indian team for some time now and has shown great improvement in his batting and his wicketkeeping. The innings that he played in the final test match of that fabled Border-Gavaskar series is one for the ages and will be remembered for a very long time.

Skipper Rishabh Pant rose to fame when he was handed over Delhi Capital's captaincy in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi-based batsman who was always questioned for his approach to the game surprised everybody with his calm head and how he lead Delhi into the top four spots of the Indian Premier League.

Pant looked to replicate the same magic again but just missed out by a whisker with Delhi finishing on 5 at the table. Pant as of now has led Delhi in 30 matches with 16 wins to his name having a winning percentage of 55 which is decent enough to elevate him to the Indian team captaincy.