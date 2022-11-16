Follow us on Image Source : NEW ZEALAND CRICKET TWITTER IND vs NZ T20I Series: Hardik and Williamson ride crocodile bike on Wellington streets I Watch Video

India’s skipper Hardik Pandya and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were seen riding a crocodile bike on the streets of Wellington as both posed for a picture ahead of the T20I series. Both India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series on Friday (November 18). Both the players were seen enjoying their timeout before the big series as they look to put their recent disappointments of the T20 World Cup semifinal behind them.

Hardik and Kane go all vintage on Wellington streets

In a video posted on the Instagram handle of the Blackcaps, both Hardik and Kane were seen riding a crocodile bike before they also posed with the T20I Series Trophy. Both teams are already geared up for the series, with India arriving from Australia.

New Zealand in the meantime also announced their ODI and T20I squads for the home series against India as Kane Williamson-led side has made a bold decision to key senior members. In an announcement made on Tuesday (November 15), Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been axed from the squad as the new guns have been given opportunities. New Zealand will play Hardik Pandya-led India on Friday (November 18) in Wellington in the first T20I as both teams look to find momentum after the semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Black Caps will take on the powerful India line-up in a total of six white-ball contests (three T20Is and three ODIs) starting on Friday and the Kiwis announced a pair of 13-player squads for the matches on Tuesday.

Squads

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

T20I Schedule:

Wellington (November 18)

Tauranga (November 20)

Napier (November 22)

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

