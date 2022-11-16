Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England tour of Pakistan: PCB likely to change venue for first Test due to ongoing political chaos

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could be forced to move the venue for the first Test match against England, that kick starts on December 1 after political chaos has erupted in Rawalpindi. England who are on their first tour to Pakistan in 17 years will look to complete a clean sweep having beaten the hosts in the T20Is series by 4-3.

Pakistan vs England

After some of the England Test players including captain Ben Stokes made it clear that they were concerned after the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan, sources said the PCB is considering moving the first Test. A source said that since Imran's protest march will enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi and he plans to set up a camp in the capital, the board has sought advice from the district administration in Pindi and concerned ministries.

"The PCB will most likely act on advice from the administration and security officials but indications are they might play it safe and move the match to Karachi which is also supposed to stage the third test," the source said.

The first Test is scheduled for December 1, with the England squad reaching Islamabad on November 27. This will be England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005/06 in the Test format. The second Test is scheduled in Multan.

England and Pakistan have recently developed a rivalry of sorts having played in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The two met in a topsy-turvy T20 series before the World Cup, where England won 4-3 and needed the final game of the series to win the series.

In the T20 World Cup final though, England were at their fluent best and captured the World Cup glory. The Test series will also have bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) where England are all but out while Pakistan still have a good chance to make the final in Lord’s.

