FIFA World Cup 2022: Indian veteran set to be part of World Cup contenders roster I Know details

India will have a proud representation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar as veteran fitness coach Vinay Menon is set to be part of the Belgium team’s roster. Vinay will work closely with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen during the World Cup in Qatar and provide his assistance as the Red Devils try to win their first World Cup trophy.

Vinay part of Red Devils Roster

Vinay will act as the wellness Coach of the Belgian National Team, who will be looking into various aspects like the physical and mental well-being of the team’s players during the FIFA World Cup. “I feel proud to have gotten this opportunity to with the Belgian National Team in the World Cup,” said Menon.

“It makes me really happy that I can represent India and make my country proud in my own way,” Vinay added.

“India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians who are travelling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium,” the wellness coach concluded.

As a wellness coach of the team, Vinay is responsible for mental strategy and actively recovering of the body and the mind which help players perform at the optimal level. The 48-year-old has previously also worked with Chelsea Football Club, one of the top clubs in England and in Europe; he has also played an important role in fine-tuning the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

Belgium look to go one better

Now with the Belgium National Team, Vinay is looking for support from all quarters for his side to do well in the World Cup. Belgium finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup having lost in the semifinal against neighbours France while beating England in the third-place playoff to clinch the podium spot.

Their so-called ‘Golden Generation’ is likely to play its final global tournament with the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne set to hang boots. Belgium will face Croatia in the group stage of this year’s tournament, who finished runner-up in Russia. Roberto Martinez’s men will then face Morocco and Canada in their other group matches.

