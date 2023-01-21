IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli on brink of humongous record; can become 1st active cricketer to achieve feat

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli has been on absolute fire in the recent games for India. He has notched up three 100s in almost no time and the batter seems like being back at his very best. Weather it be the 113 vs Bangladesh or the 166* vs Sri Lanka, Kohli has looked like his assured 2016 self and that bodes well for India in a World Cup year.

India and New Zealand are all set to face off for the 2nd time in a 3-match series. The Men in Blue won the 1st encounter by 12 runs, and come the 2nd ODI, they would want to continue their winning momentum.

Kohli on Brink of 'Virat' Record

Virat Kohli has 24899 international runs heading into the 2nd ODI. If he can make another 111 in the 2nd ODI against Kiwis, he will be the first active international cricketer to do achieve this feat. It is worth noting that Kohli is the 6th highest run-getter in the history of the game.

Most Runs in International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 34357 runs Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 28016 runs Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 27483 runs Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 25957 runs Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 25534 runs Virat Kohli (India) - 24889 runs

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

No international game has been played at this venue. From what we have seen in a few IPL and CLT20 games, the pitch does offer some assistance to pacers and spinners. It is one of the most balanced wickets in India. If the pitch assists the bowlers, one can expect a score in the range of 250-280. If not, well, the sky's the limit.

Will Toss Matter?

Dew might be a factor during this time of the year and the captain winning the toss might want to bowl first and take advantage with the bat later on.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

