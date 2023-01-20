IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India won the 1st game by 12 runs.

India and New Zealand are set for another face-off in the second of the 3-match ODI series. India won the first game, but the Kiwis, powered by Bracewell came uncomfortably close to the target. The 2nd ODI too, promises to be an absolute cracker.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the game.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be held on the 21st of January, Saturday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

The Schedule

1st ODI - 18 January at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd ODI - 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3rd ODI - 24 January at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

