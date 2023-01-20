IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's everything about SVNS International Cricket Stadium

After 1st ODI that saw close to 800 runs scored, India and New Zealand will once again take on each other in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series. After coming pretty close in the first game, the Kiwis would want to iron out their flaws and focus on executing their plans. For India though, they would try and bowl a bit better, but Bracewell did play phenomenal innings so the management won't be too hard on them.
Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything to know about the venue of the game.
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report
No international game has been played at this venue. From what we have seen in a few IPL and CLT20 games, the pitch does offer some assistance to pacers and spinners. It is one of the most balanced wickets in India. If the pitch assists the bowlers, one can expect a score in the range of 250-280. If not, well, the sky's the limit.
Will Toss Matter?
Dew might be a factor during this time of the year and the captain winning the toss might want to bowl first and take advantage with the bat later on.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
The Schedule
- 1st ODI - 18 January at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- 2nd ODI - 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
- 3rd ODI - 24 January at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
