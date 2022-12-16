IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill scores maiden Test ton, Twitter says 'Prince has arrived'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Shubman Gill after his century

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: After 11 odd Test matches in his short career so far, Punjab-based batsman Shubman Gill has risen to the occasion and has struck a sublime 100 against Bangladesh in their home conditions. Undoubtedly, Gill is one of the most talented batsmen in and around the Indian Cricket team but it is his conversion ratio that has always remained in question. Gill tends to make a strong start but then perishes away just like that.

In the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh, Shubman answered all his critics in his style as he scored 110* off 53 deliveries. This is Gills' 12th Test match and he will remember this for a very very long time. Earlier this year, Shubman scored his maiden ODI hundred against Zimbabwe and he has now repeated the same feat against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Gill, who is a bottom-hand dominated player has always been backed by the Indian team management and is touted as a great in making but his blow hot blow cold style of play has refrained him from cementing his place in the Indian cricket team. In the second innings, Gill came out with a positive intent and on a slow Chattogram track, he kept on tonking the Bangladesh bowlers to various parts of the ground.

In the first innings, Gill scored 20 off 40 deliveries at a strike rate of 50.00 and fell prey to Taijul Islam. Come to the second innings, Shubman had other ideas in his mind. he played a fiery brand of cricket and scored at a strike rate of 72.37.

Here is how Twitter hailed Shubman Gill and his knock.

ALSO READ | Pakistan star batter set to retire after ongoing series

Bangladesh XI: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India XI: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News