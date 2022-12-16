PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan star batter set to retire after ongoing series | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and his Pakistan team

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes and co. have been ruthless in the ongoing series that is being played between Pakistan and England. As of now, they have won the series by 2-0 and they will certainly look to win the last one and inflict a whitewash on Babar Azam's Pakistan. Before the start of the series, both Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes had been very vocal about how they'll go for results and not for draws and it seems that they have ended up doing exactly what they said. England have nothing to lose here but Pakistan will have to play for a win to safeguard their respect.

Just before this Test match, Pakistan batter Azhar Ali announced that the Karachi Test will be his last match and he certainly will want to end his career on a high note. The match which starts on December 17, 2022, will be Azhar Ali's 97th Test match and he will end with the fifth-highest runs on their all-time runs-scoring charts. Azhar Ali made this announcement on the eve of the Karachi Test

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans might target 'THESE' players in upcoming auction

Ali said:

It has been a matter of great privilege and honour to represent my country at the highest level for such a long time. No matter how long you have played, it is always tough to take a call about your last match for your nation. I have contemplated very deeply on it and I have realized that this is the right time to call it a day on my cricketing career. I will always be grateful to the people who have contributed to this beautiful journey. I want to take the opportunity and thank my family without whose sacrifices this wouldn't have been possible. I'd like to thank my parents, wife, siblings, and children. They have been my strength throughout. Related Stories PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Joe Root registers massive record becomes third player to achieve 'THIS' feat PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England clinch Multan Test on entertaining Day 4 by 26 runs, seal series by 2-0 PAK vs ENG Test Series: ICC lashes out at PCB, rates Rawalpindi pitch 'Below Average'

Ali debuted for Pakistan against Australia at Lord's in July 2010. He has amassed a total of 7097 runs in 96 matches and 178 innings. So far Ali has faced 16961 balls in his career and has scored at an average of 42.5. In the process, Ali has scored 19 centuries, 3 double centuries, and 35 half-centuries for Pakistan.

Latest Cricket News