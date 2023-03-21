IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Australia match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS Weather Report

Team India will face Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The series is currently levelled 1-1 and both teams will want to win the final game and clinch series.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Chennai -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is around 47% to 51% chance of rain to interrupt the match in the beginning. Moreover, a cover cloud cover of around 10% to 70% is expected during match hours. However, according to the forecast, the chances of rain to disrupt the match will decrease as the match progresses. Therefore, even if it rains, a match with less overs can still be played.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be dangerously humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 70% to 85% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 32 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 28 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

