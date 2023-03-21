IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia Live Streaming Details

The Indian Cricket Team is set to lock horns with Australia on Wednesday in the 3rd ODI of the three match series. India began the series on high-note after they thrashed the Aussies by five wickets. However, the Kangaroos made a comeback in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam and registered a win by 10 wickets. In the third and final game, both teams will be geared up to win and clinch the series. Before we dive deep into the action, here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When will the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 3rd ODI match will be played on March 22nd, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 3rd ODI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match start?

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match be telecasted?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match be live-streamed?

The 3rd ODI match can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Full Squads

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

