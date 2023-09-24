IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka women Asian Games gold medal cricket match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Chamari Athapaththu (right)

The Indian women's cricket team will lock horns with the Sri Lankan women's cricket team in a bid to claim the gold medal of the Hangzhou Asian Games women's cricket competition on Monday, September 25.

India reached the final of the event after thrashing Bangladesh in the first semifinal played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field on Sunday, September 24 by eight wickets.

Bangladesh led by Nigar Sultana Jyoti won the toss and chose to bat first in a crunch game. However, the decision totally went against them as India's premier allrounder Pooja Vastrakar ripped through their batting order.

Barring the skipper Nigar, who scored 12 before getting run out at the hands of Devika Vaidya, none of the other players managed to reach double digits as Bangladesh folded for 51 in 17.5 overs. Vastrakar bagged a four-for and conceded just 17 runs in her four-over spell, while Titas Sadhu, Amanjot Kaur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika bagged one wicket each.

India's run chase experienced a stutter before they finally got home in 8.2 overs. Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali Verma (17) couldn't propel the side home during their stay in the middle but Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 20 off 15 balls, including three fours, sealed the final berth for India. The good news for India is that Harmanpreet Kaur will be available to play in the final after serving her two-match ban.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the second semifinal by six wickets to claim the remaining berth in the finals. The final will start at 11:30 AM (IST) and will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Where to watch the India women vs Sri Lanka women Asian Games gold medal match?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women (IND-W vs SL-W) gold medal final will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka final will be live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels in India.

