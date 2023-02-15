ICC Rankings: Members of Indian cricket team make huge gains after first IND vs AUS Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India celebrate fall of wicket

ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma-led team India completely dominated the Australian cricket team in the 1st Test match that was played in Nagpur. The defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy India are 1-0 up in the four-match Test series and they will certainly look to extend their domination in the upcoming three Test matches that are yet to be played. Whenever matches are played in India, the opposition is always dominated by spin and this time around too it was no different.

In the rankings that were released today, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rewarded for their performance in the ongoing series. India's legendary spin duo troubled the Aussies to no end and scripted an impressive victory against the Aussies. Both Jadeja and Ashwin scalped 15 wickets in the recently concluded Test match as they powered India to victory by an innings and 132 runs. After Jadeja's exploit in the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that India win the Test match comfortably as he registered figures of 5/37 in the second innings. With 846 points, Ravichandran Ashwin is in the second spot and is just behind Pat Cummins who is in the first spot with 867 points.

On the other hand, emerging West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie took the cricketing world by surprise after he scalped 19 wickets in two Tests against Zimbabwe. Motie has risen by 77 places and is ranked 46th in Test cricket. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has made some notable gains as he has risen from 10th to 8th in the latest rankings. Rohit played a match-defining innings of 120 from 212 deliveries and he has been rewarded. Unlike Rohit Sharma, Warner has fallen six places to 20th after his scores of 1 and 10 and his compatriot Usman Khawaja has dropped two spots to 10th after only making 1 and 5 in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

