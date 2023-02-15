Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
ICC Rankings: Team India script history in Rohit Sharma's leadership | READ

ICC Rankings: Team India have reaped sweet results in the latest rankings issued. They defeated Australia in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hence they have been rewarded

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2023 14:23 IST
IND vs AUS, Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and co. script history

ICC Rankings: The players of the Indian team have been taking massive strides after their victory against the Aussies in Nagpur Test. The Indian team thrashed the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs, as a result, it has caused a massive effect on the latest Test rankings which have been issued by the International Cricket Council. As of now, the Indian team leads the series by 1-0 and they are also the number 1 Test team in the world. With this, the Indian team has scripted history.

This is the first time that the Indian team has become the number 1 ranked team across formats. Before this, the men in blue became the number one ranked team in the T20 format and the ODI format, but now, after the recently concluded Nagpur Test, the Indian team has also become the number 1 ranked team in Test cricket. After defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs, India has secured a rating point of 132 and Australia's points have dropped from 126 points to 111 points. Rohit Sharma has scripted history with his leadership and India's domination in world cricket is noteworthy.

Before India, only South Africa had the credit of becoming the number 1 ranked team across formats. In the year 2013, South Africa had become the number 1 team in Test, T20I, and the ODI format. As of today, India and South Africa are the only two teams to register this record. Australia with 111 points are in the second spot, England are in third with 106 points, whereas New Zealand are in the fourth spot with 100 points. South Africa with 85 points are in the fifth spot and West Indies with 79 points are in the sixth position.

When the 2nd Test match starts in Delhi on February 17, 2023, Rohit and co., will look to extend their domination and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 over the Aussies. With a spot in the WTC 2023 finals in sight, India will certainly look to outplay the Aussies and defend their crown

