ICC Chief hints at delay in World Cup 2023 schedule, says still waiting to hear from India

International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Geoff Allardice revealed that the ICC will publish the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 as soon as possible but also added that they are yet to receive the schedule from the hosting nation India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah previously confirmed that the schedule will be released during the ongoing World Test Championship final (June 7 to June 11), but now Allardyce's statement suggests a further delay.

India host the 50-over World Cup in October-November this year but there is no official update on the schedule and venues yet. ICC published the schedule for the previous two 50-over World Cup tournaments (2015 and 2019) more than a year advanced. However, Allardice, while speaking to BBC on Wednesday, June 7, stressed that they need to consult with the participating teams and broadcasters before announcing the schedule and delivering a successful event.

"I think even today (Wednesday) we might be receiving the schedule from the hosts, and we've just got a bit of consultation to do with all the participating teams and the broadcasters. Then we'll be publishing that as soon as we possibly can," Allardice said. "When we put on events, we very much work hand in hand with the hosts.

"And in some places, there's a lot of consultation that needs to take place, both within the cricket system and with governments, etc. There's a lot of responsibility on a host to deliver a good event, and they've got to go through the right checks and balances."

When asked about Pakistan's involvement in the World Cup in India, Allardice tried to fend off the question by saying that ICC will give a statement only after receiving the schedule.

"Until I see the schedule… I'm waiting, and I'm hoping that I'll see something in the next day or two on that," he said. "Our events team is very experienced at putting on cricket events in all different countries, and you control what you control.

