GT vs RR, IPL 2022: Player battles to watch out for; It's the race to the final at the Eden Gardens

Follow us on Image Source : IPL A still from RR vs GT earlier in the tournament

It's the race to the final. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in a much-anticipated Qualifier one on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams took on each other, it was still early in the tournament. GT put on an absolute clinic to thrash the Royals by a healthy margin of 37 runs. Pandya was adjudged as the man of the match for his scintillating 87 off 52 deliveries.

However, this time, the stakes are much higher. So, heading into the match, both teams will have certain match-ups in mind. These are the player battles to watch out for when GT take on RR.

Hardik Pandya vs Chahal

This is going to be one of the most important battles of the match. Although Chahl has never sent Pandya packing, he's never let him get away with the game too.

Chahal has bowled 31 balls to Hardik in 7 innings and conceived just 26 runs. These numbers are pretty low by Hardik's standard and show a clear upper hand that Chahal has over his fellow India player.

This matchup can well decide where this match ultimately goes.

Lockie Ferguson vs Sanju Samson

The Qualifier one is set to be played on a fresh pitch. Add to it the presence of heavy cloud cover, and the seamers will look to make merry.

If that indeed turns out to be the case, Ferguson walks into the playing 11. Sanju Samson, arguably, is the most important batter for RR. It will an exciting battle between these two behemoths to see who comes out on top.

Sanju will surely look to counterattack if the pitch offers something for the fast bowlers.

Prasidh Krishna vs Saha

Saha will open the batting for GT, and Krishna will open the bowling for the Royals. The fate of the powerplay will heavily depend on who comes out on top in this battle.

Krishna has been at his best for the RR this season. Saha, on the other hand, has been nothing short of a revelation for GT inside the Powerplay. He has constantly given GT good stars, and the Pandya-led team would hope for him to deliver again on this big occasion.