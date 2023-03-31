GT vs CSK: Here's playing XI of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for opening match of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team CSK

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-times champions Chennai Super Kings are geared up to play the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST. While Gujarat Titans won the previous edition of IPL, CSK finished at the second-last position in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans have won the match and opted to bowl. Ahead of the high-voltage match, let's look at the playing XI of both teams and the four substitutes.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Substitutes for GT - B Sai Sudarsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat

Here's what Hardik Pandya said during the toss:

We'll bowl first. It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from MS Dhoni. Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know the combination for today.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Devon Conway, ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu. Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Substitutes for CSK - Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Here's what MS Dhoni said during the toss:

We were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmohsphere. Preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule.

Here's all you need to know about Impact Player rule in IPL 2023:

1. While announcing the playing XI after the toss, teams will have also give a list of four substitutes. One of those four substitute players can be used as Impact Player.

2. Teams can bring in Impact Player at any stage of the match apart from the middle of an over. If the impact player is introduced during an over, then he will not be allowed to bowl remaining deliveries of an over.

3. Once a player goes out at the expense of impact player, then he will not be allowed to participate in the rest of the match. The replaced player will not even be allowed to come back as a substitute fielder.

4. If a team has four overseas players in its playing XI, then the impact player cannot be a foreign cricketer. In case a team has three or less overseas players, then the impact player can be a foreign cricketer.

5. If the match start is delayed for any reason, even then the implementation of Impact Player will continue.

