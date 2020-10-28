Four matches of Women's Big Bash League relocated to let Team India train during Australia tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

In order to let the Indian men's team utilise a bio-secure training environment, four matches of the ongoing sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be relocated.

The WBBL matches, scheduled for November 17 and 18 at the Blacktown International Sportspark, will be relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium.

The matches that have been relocated are Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers. The matches will, however, be played at their existing advertised start times.

The Indian squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 where they will quarantine ahead of the three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches to be played between November 27 and January 19.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

