Eoin Morgan steps down as English captain, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Eoin Morgan after the 2019 World Cup victory

Highlights Morgan has 202 ODI sixes, the most for any English batsman

Eoin Morgan has played 115 T20I matches for England

With 2458 runs, Morgan is England's highest T20I run getter

JUST IN: English white ball captain and the winner of the 2019 ICC World Cup Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Earlier on Sunday, speculations surfaced that Morgan might quit the white ball captaincy but his decision to retire was something that no one saw coming.

Morgan had been in a rough patch recently and was struggling to put bat to ball and was plagued with injuries. When asked about his plans to lead the English team, Morgan had said that he still had in him what it took to win another World Cup, but as things started to go haywire, he has decided to call it quits on his international career.

It will be interesting to see how England go through this phase of transition, as Jos Buttler is their first option who could carry Morgan's baton forward.