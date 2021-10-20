Follow us on Image Source : AP England vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs NZ Warm-Up Match Online

On Wednesday, October 20 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, England and New Zealand will face off in Match No. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up. In England's previous match against India on Monday, Eoin Morgan was rested, and Jos Buttler took over as captain. England didn’t have a great outing as India chased down a target of 189 to inflict a seven-wicket defeat.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch England vs New Zealand Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch ENG vs NZ Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The ENG vs NZ (England vs New Zealand) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ENG vs NZ match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch ENG vs NZ Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch ENG vs NZ on Hotstar and Star Sports.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs NZ Warm-Up Match Online

At what time does England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 20 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

England Squad Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand Squad Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Toss Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.