IPL 2020: KKR coach Brendon McCullum wants Dinesh Karthik to try something new with his batting order

Image Source : KKR KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (centre) with coach Brendon McCullum and franchise's CEO Venky Mysore during a virtual pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was successful with the experiment of often promoting himself up the batting order last season as the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored two half-centuries including his IPL top score of 97* while scoring runs at a brisk strike rate of 146.24.

And with former KKR star Brendon McCullum coming as the new head coach of the franchise, many wondered if DK will continue up the order, ahead of the likes of Nitish Rana.

While interacting with the media on the eve of their IPL 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indian in Abu Dhabi, Karthik revealed his batting position has been top agenda in team’s discussion; hinting a surprise might be in place in Wednesday’s encounter as McCullum has something else in mind.

“I think everyone will get to see it tomorrow (on Wednesday). It is something that has been top of our agenda as the coach is not letting me go where I want,” said the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

Coach McCullum further shed light on the matter, saying batting positions will be flexible considering left- and right-hand combinations during the matches.

“We have got left- and right-hand options which we are pried on ourselves on playing intelligent cricket as well and adapt as per the situation. We will mix and match a little bit based on strategy,” he said.

While the trend from first three matches have suggested that fast bowlers would be at advantage with fair amount of green patches on the pitchm Karthik reckoned that KKR will like to bank as their pacers are in good shape.

“One of our strengths in the bowling unit is the variety we have with our pace bowlers. All four Indian pacers are shaping up really well so it will be a hard call on who’s going to start tomorrow,” he said.

When asked about his thought on Wednesday’s opponent MI, Karthik said a great match is on the cards.

“It’s good we are playing them early in the tournament. I think their record speaks for themselves and we are aware of that. But every year is a fresh year and we are two good teams and I am sure it will be a great game,” he said.

