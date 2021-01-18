AUS vs IND | Shane Warne questions T Natarajan’s 'big no balls' in Brisbane, faces backlash from Indian fans

Image Source : AP India's Thangarasu Natarajan falls onto the pitch during play on day two of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16

Former Australian cricketer and legendary bowler Shane Warne on Monday questioned T Natarajan's "big no balls" on the fourth day of the final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba.

Warne pointed out during commentary that he had then bowled seven no balls, five of which were off the first ball in his over and all by a big margin, referring it to as "interesting".

The comment did not go down well with Team India fans who took to Twitter to criticise Warne for the observation he made.

Shane Warne "Something that’s caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling. He’s bowled 7 no-balls & they’ve all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting" #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DdBxp4jW1K — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 18, 2021

Mark Waugh & Warne were found out to be involved with bookies, passing on to them information about pitch, weather and more in return of substantial payment during Singer World Series tournament in Sri Lanka.😂😂😂😅 & this guy from the fixing of parents country talking #pakistan pic.twitter.com/kfK0MMVhDa — Archu (@archujb) January 18, 2021

Why should Shane Warne even insinuate about spot fixing ? Natarajan is a debutant, some wrong balls are very common . Disgraceful from Warne.#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #GabbaTest — Cricket Commentary🏏 (@CricketCraze12) January 18, 2021

I sincerely hope Warne doesn't say that the wickets are also spot fixing.



Natarajan no-balls were off the first balls, while the wickets were off the last. #AUSvsIND #indvaus @ShaneWarne — Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) January 18, 2021

I am utterly pissed off at @ShaneWarne for insinuating that not everything was right with T.Natarajan's no-balls. Really, Warne? You, the friend of Raj Kundra, you, the cheerleader for the team with sandpaper in their underwear? Give me a break. Shame on you. — Anand Kumar 😷 (@obelixtwit) January 18, 2021

So this cheater @ShaneWarne has the audacity of implying that @Natarajan_91 was trying to spot-fix!! I mean Warne huge fan of ur bowling prowess but don't shoot someone on air with no clue of what being sport means. Get ur ethics right! #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS — 🇮🇳pramil🇮🇳 (@DeeepFriedLife) January 18, 2021

Natarajan, who was added to the Indian lineup owing to the injury of Jasprit Bumrah, has left many impressed with the bowling, having picked three wickets in the first innings of Australia. In the second innings, he conceded 41 runs in 14 overs while going wicketless.

Meanwhile, India have been set a target of 328 to chase to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.