AUS vs IND | Shane Warne questions T Natarajan’s 'big no balls' in Brisbane, faces backlash from Indian fans

New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2021 20:47 IST
India's Thangarasu Natarajan falls onto the pitch during
Image Source : AP

India's Thangarasu Natarajan falls onto the pitch during play on day two of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16

Former Australian cricketer and legendary bowler Shane Warne on Monday questioned T Natarajan's "big no balls" on the fourth day of the final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. 

Warne pointed out during commentary that he had then bowled seven no balls, five of which were off the first ball in his over and all by a big margin, referring it to as "interesting". 

The comment did not go down well with Team India fans who took to Twitter to criticise Warne for the observation he made.

Natarajan, who was added to the Indian lineup owing to the injury of Jasprit Bumrah, has left many impressed with the bowling, having picked three wickets in the first innings of Australia. In the second innings, he conceded 41 runs in 14 overs while going wicketless. 

Meanwhile, India have been set a target of 328 to chase to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

