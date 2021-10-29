Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Pakistan

Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan is supposedly their second home- UAE. The two sides will square off against each other at the Dubai International Stadium. Match 24 of the tournament will begin at 7.30 PM.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match Online

At what time does Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 29 (Friday).

How do I watch live streaming Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir