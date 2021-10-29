AFG vs PAK Dream 11, Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Pakistan Team

There is no denying that Afghanistan and Pakistan are playing a different brand of cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The antennas are all up as these two sides will face off each other on Friday at 7:30 PM (IST) in Dubai. With both the teams having played a good number of matches in the UAE, it would be interesting to see their tussle in match 24 of the tournament.

Fans are all excited to witness as to who weighs heavy in the contest- Pakistan's swing wings or Afghanistan's spin attack.

The confidence for both teams is high as both have tasted success in the games played so far. Pakistan clinched a thumping victory not just against India but also New Zealand in their latest encounter. Afghanistan, on the other hand, crushed Scotland in their campaign opener.

Dream11 for AFG vs PAK

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi (vc)

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match Online

At what time does Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07:30 PM.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12Match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 29 (Friday).

How do I watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup2021 Super 12 Match?

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir