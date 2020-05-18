'I hit his yorker for four, then he said..': Yuvraj reveals what Flintoff told him before 'six sixes' over

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed what Andrew Flintoff told him which triggered a heated argument between the two, leading Yuvraj to slam six sixes in Stuart Broad's over.

Yuvraj Singh's 'six-sixes-in-an-over' moment during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England is historic for Indian cricket. He was the first player to achieve the feat in T20Is and to do it on a stage as big as the inaugural T20 World Cup meant that his feat would go on to acquire cult status over time.

Over 12 years after Yuvraj slammed 36 runs in the over off Stuart Broad, he is still asked to reminisce the moment and share the story behind his feat.

In an Instagram live chat with England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj recollected the moment again. Prior to the over from Broad, the Indian southpaw had an argument with Andrew Flintoff. Moreover, less than a month before the feat, Yuvraj himself conceded 30 runs in an over to England's Dimitri Mascarenhas in an ODI.

The combination of the two fired him up and Stuart Broad bore the brunt of his aggression.

Yuvraj has now revealed what Andrew Flintoff told him before the over.

"I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat?" Yuvraj told Pietersen.

"I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie.

"Mascarenhas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember."

Yuvraj eventually scored 58 off just 16 deliveries, and also created the record for fastest fifty in T20Is - in just 12 deliveries. He hit three fours and seven sixes during the innings, aiding India to a strong total of 218/4.

India eventually won the game by 18 runs. The young Indian team, which was led by MS Dhoni, went on to lift the trophy, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the tournament.

