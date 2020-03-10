Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will never forget the memories: Alyssa Healy overjoyed after Australia's 5th T20 World Cup triumph

Australia Women's team star Alyssa Healy recalled the Women's T20 World Cup-winning moment and said that she will never forget the moment and thanked the fans for the support.

On March 8, Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they defeated India in the final by 85 runs in front of a mammoth 86,174 fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is a record attendance for a women's cricket game ever and Healy couldn't be proud enough after entertaining them with a match-winning knock of 75 runs in just 39 balls.

"Now that the dust has settled..... What an amazing day that was!! Thank you to everyone for their messages and support throughout the entire tournament. Some memories we will never forget! What an amazing team to be a part of!" Healy tweeted.

What an amazing day that was!! Thank you to everyone for their messages and support throughout the entire tournament. Some memories we will never forget! What an amazing team to be a part of! pic.twitter.com/1r1LM0CdpH — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 9, 2020

The 29-year-old cricketer created the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the history of ICC event finals across formats (both men and women)

India's Hardik Pandya held the previous record. He had scored 50 off 32 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy finals against Pakistan in 2017.

.Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)