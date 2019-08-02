Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli obliges fans with selfies and autographs as India hit training in Florida. Watch

Team India captain Virat Kohli was seen spending time with the fans ahead of India's T20I opener of the three-match series against West Indies in Miami, Florida.

Kohli went to the stands and signed autographs and clicked some selfies as the Indian fans got to see their much-adored captain and cricketer on a rare occasion.

Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans 😃😃👏🙏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lqrAUaCODY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

The 30-year-old was earlier seen spending some quality time with Bollywood actress and his wife Anushka Sharma in a cafe with friends as well after arriving in the East coast city of the United States.

He was also involved in training with the team on a cloudy day as well. India conducted some drills and played football as they prepare themselves for the West Indies, who have named a strong T20I squad.

This will be India's first assignment after the heartbreaking loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand in Manchester.

India will play 3 T20Is and ODIs each and then proceed on to play two Test matches, which will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship.