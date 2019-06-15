South Africa vs Afghanistan, Live Stream World Cup: Watch SA vs AFG Match 21 live stream online on Hotstar and Star Sports Network

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Live Stream World Cup Watch SA vs AFG Match 21 live stream online on Hotstar and Star Sports

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Live Stream World Cup: Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

This is perhaps the first time that South Africa, from the very beginning, were never in contention to make it to the semifinals but remaining winless after four matches is something unexpected. (Match scorecard)

South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, live from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff:

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of SA vs AFG, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan on Hotstar from 06.00 PM IST onwards.

The 2019 World Cup Match 18, South Africa vs Afghanistan will be played on June 15 (Saturday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 21 South Africa vs Afghanistan will start at 06:00 PM IST on June 15.

The 2019 World Cup Match 21, South Africa vs Afghanistan will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. You can also watch the match live on Hotstar.

What are the squads for South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup Match 21?

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy