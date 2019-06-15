Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 21: Proteas aim for first win

Image Source : AP Follow ball-by-ball updates of Match 21 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 from Sophia Gardens where South Africa take on Afghanistan here on IndiaTV.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 21 from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Opening defeats to England, Bangladesh and India, and a washout with the West Indies, have left South Africa needing to win their five remaining games to have any prospect of making the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup. South Africa face Afghanistan — the only side below them in the 10-team table — in Cardiff on Saturday. "We've got to win the five games," du Plessis says. "We just haven't unlocked the potential that we do have in our side," he added. Afghanistan is on a losing streak, too, having lost three straight ODIs for the first time since the 2015 World Cup. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi could return to the Proteas attack after missing the last two games with a tight hamstring. A final decision will likely be made Saturday morning.

Brief Preview: South Africa were never seen as one of the favourites to reach the last four of the ongoing World Cup largely due to their inexperienced batting line-up. And their performance so far in the tournament has been disappointing, to say the least. South Africa's best result thus far has been a 'no result' owing to their washed out match against the West Indies on Monday, coming on the back of a hat-trick of comprehensive defeats. Afghanistan, who face South Africa on Saturday, too have suffered a similar fate in the tournament so far, as their batting collapses have given their star-studded bowling line-up little to defend. In the three matches they have played so far, Afghanistan have managed scores of 207, 152 and 172 -- totals that have been deemed chaseable decades back in ODI cricket.