Happy birthday Gabbar: Shikhar Dhawan turns 34, wishes pour in

Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday today

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday today (December 5). Born in 1985 in Delhi, Dhawan or better known as the Gabbar of Indian cricket team has long been India's mainstay opener in the limited-overs squad but is more popular for his prolific run-scoring in ICC tournaments. The left-handed opener also plays for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League.

Having played for the India Under-17 and Under-19 teams, Dhawan made his first-class debut in 2004. Three years later, he captained the Delhi team in Ranji trophy which comprised of then international players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Ashish Nehra. However, the early days of his career witnessed an array of inconsistent performances. Well, he did manage to string a couple of good knocks in 2010 which helped him earn his maiden international call-up, against Australia. However, inconsistent performances sidelined him from the tour of England in 2011 and fixtures thereafter.

His breakthrough season came in 2012/13, the season that even saw him earn his Test cap, against Australia in Mohali. Dhawan did not just become the fastest centurion on Test debut, he managed an astounding 187 off 174 deliveries in India's six-wicket win.

Dhawan eventually turned into a big-match player for India, especially in ICC events. He was tournament top-scorer in 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and fifth-highest in World Cup 2015. He even holds the record of being the fastest to 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments. He also holds the record of being the fastest Indian to 3000 ODI runs (fourth overall) and second fastest Indian to 4000 and 5000 ODI runs (both after Virat Kohli). He also has amassed the most T20I runs ever scored -- 689 runs in 2018 -- in a calendar year.

