'Run out mat hona': Ravindra Jadeja urges people to stay at home with witty 'run out' throwback

With cricket action coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with players and fans, as well as raising awareness on safety against the novel coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja shared a video of him running Jasprit Bumrah out with a direct hit to urge people to stay at home.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote, "Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha #Staystaysafe #runoutmathona." (If you still venture outside when you should actually stay inside your homes, then this is bound to happen.)

Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha 😉 #Staystaysafe #runoutmathona pic.twitter.com/UfggndGMkG — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 28, 2020

Under normal circumstances, Ravindra Jadeja would be appearing for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the IPL remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The forced break has led to players going significantly active on social media. Like Jadeja, many players of the Indian team are interacting with fans on social media. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, have conducted live sessions on Instagram, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill have also conducted Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

The coronavirus outbreak has put a question mark on the future of the IPL as well as the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October later this year. Many have argued that hosting the T20 World Cup this year would be dangerous for people participating in it. Many other concerns include logistics, gathering of masses and transportation.

