Rohit Sharma applauds Mumbai Police, urges citizens to stay indoors

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian batsman Rohit Sharma applauded the Mumbai Police for working round the clock to ensure the safety of citizens.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police in ensuring the safety of citizens amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Rohit took to Twitter to thank the Mumbai Police. "Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the Alarm clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS," wrote the batsman.

Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the ⏰ and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS pic.twitter.com/xImXoR5hsk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 11, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill. While the association football in almost all the countries around the world has been suspended, the NBA has also been postponed in the US.

In India, the 13th edition of the IPL is likely to be further postponed/cancelled after it was initially suspended till April 15.

"We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can't say anything. And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it's going to be till the middle of May," said Ganguly.

"Where will you get players from, where do players travel. It's just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL."