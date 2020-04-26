Ashwin, Raina recall how MS Dhoni plotted England's middle-order collapse in CT'13 final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina revealed how MS Dhoni cleverly plotted Jonathan Trott and Joe Root's wicket in the final of Champions Trophy 2013.

With cricket coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow cricketers as well as fans. Many Indian cricketers are also conducting live sessions on their official Instagram profiles. Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, as well as former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh have all conducted live sessions so far.

Earlier this week, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin -- Team India's mainstays for many years in the past and the 2011 World Cup winners, came together for a live session.

The duo touched upon various topics, and also recalled the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, where India defeated England in a close game. Ashwin also revealed how it was the Indian captain MS Dhoni who cleverly plotted the dismissal of batsman Jonathan Trott.

"In fact, Trott got stumped in the first over I bowled. I still remember Mahi bhai came up to me and said, 'Don't bowl Trott over the wicket, bowl him round the wicket. He will go to play on the leg-side and if the ball turns, there are huge chances he will be out stumped'."

"I still can't figure out how Dhoni anticipated that!"

Suresh Raina, then, recalled Joe Root's dismissal which took place two overs later. Ashwin continued to bowl round-the-wicket and the England batsman found a top-edge on a sweep, with Ishant Sharma taking a catch at deep backward square.

"Umesh caught Root (It was Ishant) and you bowled him round the wicket as well. I was told by MS to just stay where I was. 'I don't want him to take a single, make him sweep the ball' (said Dhoni). That was the plan he had for Root. He knew Root won't be able to take the single on the square leg because Ashwin won't let him do that. That's why he had to do the sweep only," revealed Raina.

Eventually, India won the final by 5 runs, with Dhoni becoming the first captain in cricket history to lift all the ICC trophies (T20 World Cup, World Cup and Champions Trophy).

