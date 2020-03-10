Image Source : BCCI Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 2: Live Cricket Score

RANJI TROPHY FINAL, SAURASHTRA VS BENGAL, DAY 2 LIVE

SAURASHTRA VS BENGAL, RANJI TROPHY FINAL, DAY 2 LIVE:

Young pacer Akash Deep took three wickets as Bengal kept Saurashtra in check as they ended Day 1 on 206/5 in the final of the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. The home team is also fretting over Cheteshwar Pujara 's health as the India Test batsman looked under the weather before retiring hurt. Akash Deep, 23, returned the day's best figures of 3/41 while pace spearhead Ishan Porel (1/37) and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (1/56) picked up one wicket each. Mukesh Kumar, who was the hero of Bengal's semifinal win over Karnataka at the Eden Gardens, remained wicketless after the first day's play.

Brief preview: Heavyweight Cheteshwar Pujara turned up with fever as Bengal nosed ahead against a scratchy Saurashtra on an attritional opening day's play in the Ranji Trophy final here. Avi Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja struck gritty half-centuries before Bengal pacer Akash Deep struck late in the final session to leave Saurashtra at 206 for five at stumps on Monday. [Read full story here]