If my wife is happy, I am happy: MS Dhoni | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIYINFC Former Indian captain MS Dhoni talked about his wife at an event in Chennai, and also left the audience in splits with his speech on marriage.

Former India skipper M.S. Dhoni says he is better than an ideal husband because he lets his wife Sakshi do whatever she wants.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Dhoni left the audience in splits with his speech on marriage. The Ranchi lad said: "All men are like lions before marriage. The real essence of marraige is once you cross the age of 55. I let my wife fo everything she wants because if my wife is happy then I am happy."

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and has missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2010.

The former India skipper earlier decided to take a two month break and serve his army regiment after a gruelling India Premier League season and the 2019 World Cup.

On Tuesday, India head coach Ravi Shastri did not not ruled out Dhoni from featuring in the squad for the 2020 T20I World Cup to be held in Australia in November.