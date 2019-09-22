MS Dhoni extends break till November, remains unavailable for Bangladesh T20Is: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dhoni has not been a part of India's international assignments since the end of the 2019 World Cup, and according to a report, he will also miss the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni last appeared for Team India in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. It was widely speculated that the former Indian captain would announce his international retirement after the end of the global tournament, but he is yet to confirm his future.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical and opted out of the series against West Indies and South Africa.

Towards the end of July, he also joined the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir for a 15-day stint. In his absence, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken charge.

While the speculations over his retirement have gradually increased, Mumbai Mirror has now reported that the mystery surrounding Dhoni’s future will continue at least till November.

According to Mumbai Mirror, MS Dhoni has decided to extend his break from cricket and will not feature in the T20I series against Bangladesh, as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Earlier, a BCCI source had said that while Dhoni is not the immediate part of the dressing room, he will remain in the backdrop and help smoothen the transition process with Rishabh Pant.

Last week, a tweet from Virat Kohli kick-started rumours surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement, which turned out to be baseless. The Indian skipper posted a picture with Dhoni from the 2016 World Twenty20 game against Australia.

Talking about his tweet, Kohli later said that he never thought it would be interpreted as a tribute to Dhoni.

"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media," the skipper said.

For him, the T20 International against Australia was one match he has not really talked about much in last three years unlike his other knocks.

"Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth," said the Indian captain.