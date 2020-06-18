Our group is the best fast bowling attack in Indian cricket's history: Mohammed Shami

Image Source : BCCI The Indian pace quartet has been immensely successful over the past two years.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has said that the current Indian fast bowling lineup in the best in India's history. The quartet, which includes Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav has been brilliant in the longest format of the game over the past two years.

All the four bowlers have been the mainstays in the Indian Test squad for years. While Shami did lose his place in the side following struggles with form and fitness in 2018, he made an impressive comeback later in the year and remains one of the select few all-format players in the side.

"Even the world acknowledges that India never produced five genuine fast bowlers in a package at one go. Not in Indian cricket's history. We have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms," Shami told former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta in a chat for ESPNCricinfo.

"This is the best attack as no one has any jealousy and everyone enjoys each other's success. It feels like a family," said Shami.

He then gave example of Ishant Sharma, the senior-most player in the Test line-up.

"Look at Ishant Sharma. He is set to play 100 Tests. It's not a mean achievement but if you speak to him you will know what kind of a human being he is. He is so down to earth," said Shami.

The Indian fast bowlers played a key role in the side's historic Test series victory Down Under in 2018-19.

Even without Bumrah, the pace lineup shined throughout the home season post the World Cup in 2019, leading the side to whitewash victories over South Africa and Bangladesh in Tests.

