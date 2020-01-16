Mohammad Amir praises Virat Kohli on winning ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli after the latter won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award for the year 2019. The 31-year-old received the award for his heartwarming gesture towards Australia's Steve Smith during the 2019 World Cup. Virat asked the fans not to boo Smith during the group game between the two sides, as the latter was returning to the side after serving a one-year ban on ball-tampering charges.

After receiving the award, Virat expressed his surprise, stating that he had been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons a few years ago.

"I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things," Kohli said in a statement issued by the ICC.

"That moment was purely understanding an individual's situation. I don't think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of.

"That should not be a representation of our fans and what we stand as a cricketing nation, a sporting nation," Kohli had said.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir reacted to Virat Kohli's comments on his official Twitter profile. He wrote, "Great words from great player."

The camaraderie between Virat and Amir goes a long way. In 2016, during the World T20 in India, the Indian captain gifted his bat to Amir on the eve of the game between both the sides during a practice session.

Virat also congratulated Amir on his spell to him ahead of the T20 World Cup, during the Asia Cup in the same year.