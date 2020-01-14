MCC bats for five-day Tests despite 'some benefits' in four-day games

Tuesday, January 14, 2020
     
The custodians of law, MCC have backed the five-day Tests.

PTI PTI
London Published on: January 14, 2020 17:51 IST
Custodians of cricket laws, the MCC, on Tuesday said Tests should continue to be a five-day affair though it sees "some benefits" of ICC's proposal to trim the longest format to four days.

"Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," said the MCC in a statement.

The International Cricket Council is all set to discuss the four-day Test proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.

However, the feedback so far has been largely critical with top current and former players such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Ian Botham and Virender Sehwag ridiculing the plan.

