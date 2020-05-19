Mayank Agarwal reveals Rahul Dravid's advice which kept his head straight before long-awaited India debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mayank Agarwal credits Rahul Dravid to keep his head straight before long-awaited India debut

Mayank Agarwal has made a name for himself at the international stage with a consistent show in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman made his debut against Australia in 2018 Boxing Day Test and now he is no. 11 in ICC Test rankings.

The Karnataka batsman was 27-year-old when he made his long-awaited Test debut, but he made that chance count with 76-run against fierce Australia bowling line-up at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Since, then Mayank has been scoring consistently well for Team India in red-ball cricket. (Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Opener Mayank Agarwal turns 'chef')

In just 17 innings, Mayank has scored 974 runs at an astonishing average of 57.29. He has already scored two double centuries in his career.

Mayank has also scored four fifties and three centuries and has provided the team with the much-needed consistency at the top of the order.

Mayank revealed Rahul Dravid played a pivotal role to keep his head straight and away from negative thoughts when he was not getting call-up in the senior team despite good show in domestic cricket.

"I was getting runs you know. I got massive runs that Ranji Trophy season and for India A. I did have a word with Rahul bhai. I told him I was getting thoughts of sometimes not getting picked," Agarwal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a video uploaded on ESPNcricinfo website.

"I very clearly remember him telling me 'Mayank these are the things that are in your hands. You have worked hard, you have gotten here. You are as close as you can get. Selection is not in your hands'. (Also Read: Rahul Dravid asking me to play for him was dream come true: Sanju Samson)

"And I totally agreed with him. Theoretically, you understand that but practically it's not easy. But he put forth few things - 'What is to say that the coming October and November is not going to be different from September. If you think otherwise you will get into a negative mind frame it's you who is going to lose out and nobody else'. So I remembered that talk and that kept me going," Mayank added.

He revealed he called Dravid when he got the senior team call-up and was very happy at that moment.

"When I got the call I was elated and I called him up and thanked him. I didn't think that if I am going to play or not but I was just happy to be part of the Indian team," Mayank said.

