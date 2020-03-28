Image Source : @MAYANKCRICKET/TWITTER Coronavirus lockdown: Opener Mayank Agarwal turns 'chef'

The 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country has seen the Indian cricketers also stay indoors -- a rarity thanks to the busy international calendar these days. And while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are busy helping their families by doing the laundry, Test opener Mayank Agarwal has turned chef.

Taking to Twitter, Mayank wrote: "Came up with a healthier option for dinner. Spinach and Mushroom Quinoa courtesy Chef Mayank! #StayHomeStaySafe #StayAwareStaySafe."

Came up with a healthier option for dinner. Spinach and Mushroom Quinoa courtesy Chef Mayank! 😉👨🏽‍🍳#StayHomeStaySafe #StayAwareStaySafe pic.twitter.com/AfZk4RJ89n — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 27, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has seen sporting activities around the world come to a standstill. And even the Indian cricketers are making the most of the break and spending quality time with their families.

In a chat session with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he has been helping in household chores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: "I don't remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around 2 hours. Cleaning the house is not easy man."

In another video, skipper Virat Kohli can be seen getting a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma in a latest Instagram post.

In the video posted by Anushka, Virat says: "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.