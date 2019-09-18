Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER Live Score India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: India look to kick-start home season with win

Live Score India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: The Indian cricket team is all set to kick-start their home season on a positive note after a long tiring World Cup in England and then the Windies tour. Virat Kohli and Co. will lock horns against South Africa in the second T20I after the opening match of the series was called off due to heavy rain without a ball being bowled. Team India recalled flamboyant allrounder Hardik Pandya for the important series, while the experienced pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami got the well-deserved rest. On the other side, the Proteas will play under the leadership of Quinton de Kock as regular Faf du Plessis was rested after a devastating 2019 World Cup. (Live Match Scorecard) (Live Stream IND vs SA)

17.20 IST: Opener Shikhar Dhawan look to regain his Midas-touch back in the second T20I against South Africa.

Match Preview: Rishabh Pant's form would be an important sub-plot when India look to seize the advantage against South Africa in the second T20 International here on Wednesday after a washout in Dharamsala effectively made the series a two-match affair. The T20 World Cup is more than 12 months away but India captain Virat Kohli has already detailed his plans and expectations from the youngsters in the side. The skipper did not expect to get a bagful of opportunities when he arrived on the international scene and believes the current crop of youngsters also need to make it count in the limited time they are going to get. (Read Full Match Preview)