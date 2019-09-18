Live Streaming, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Watch IND vs SA Live on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports

Live Cricket Streaming India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: After rain spoiled the party in Dharamsala, teams shift their base to Mohali for the second T20I. The weather doesn't seem to be much of an issue this time around although the afternoon of Wednesday might receive some thunderstorms. But that's something out of our control and what we can do is concentrate on the game in hand. The new-look Proteas squad would be eager to get on the field and show what they have while a partially new-look Indian team would be looking to build on their winning momentum that they gathered in West Indies.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played on September 18 (Wednesday).

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is being played at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports in India.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the playing XIs for the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde