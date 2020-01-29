Image Source : AP IMAGE Live Score India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Co. look to seal series in Hamilton

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match live from Hamilton. Team India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it was the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below-par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat. (Live Stream IND vs NZ) (Live Scorecard)

Live Cricket Score and updates India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: The toss will take place at 12.00 PM

10.50 IST: Team India is all geared up to seal the series.

Match Preview: A ruthless India are expected to seal their maiden T20 International series win in New Zealand and only a special comeback from the struggling hosts in the third game here on Wednesday can delay what seems inevitable. India won the twin T20 Internationals in Auckland by margins of six and seven wickets respectively to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. (Full Match Preview)