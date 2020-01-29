Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

Live Match Streaming, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

Upbeat India will be looking to wrap up the five-match series against New Zealand when the third T20I game kicks off at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. India have so far won the first two matches, both the wins coming at Eden Park in Hamilton in Auckland, and both while chasing, by six wickets and seven wickets respectively. The win in Hamilton will help India bag their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. They had lost one under MS Dhoni and the other last year, where the decider was played at this venue. India are likely to go with the combination, while New Zealand want their middle-order batters and the bowlers to stand up after back-to-back defeats.Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand live cricket match streaming live online and on Television. Find full details IND VS NZ live match, IND VS NZ live streaming, IND VS NZ live match online, IND VS NZ live match today, Ind vs NZ live, IND vs NZ live streaming, New Zealand vs India live streaming match, New Zealand vs India 3rd live match, New Zealand vs India match live, live match India New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live match today, live cricket match New Zealand vs India live from Auckland on Hotstar and Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on January 29 (Wednesday).

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live cricket match will start at 12.30 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match being played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where can you Live Streaming Cricket India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett